Katy family implicated in $65k TJ Maxx theft ring
Multiple members of a Katy family are allegedly involved in a theft ring that netted $65,000 from local retail stores.

KATY, TX (KTRK) --
Several members of a Katy family are now implicated in a retail theft ring that police say stole $65,000 from TJ Maxx locations around Harris County.

The ring includes as many as 15 people, many of whom are related, that all live in a home in a new Katy subdivision.

"The whole family's involved. I mean, they're cousins, aunts, uncles, grandmothers. What's really tragic is that they're involving their young children, too," said Hedwig Village officer Terry Wu.

Wu says the family's tactics are specialized -- they don't go after flashy designer handbags or high-end clothes, they target comforters and bedding.

Police say some members of the group will steal an item from the sales floor and then return it at the customer service desk.

"If they get confronted at the counter, they just get aggressive with the cashier, throw a tantrum or, you know, basically just force their way," Wu added.

The crew has figured out how to get cash from their returns, according to investigators, but police do not want that information released.

Kendall Taylor-Turner was arrested in December for theft, and two other women were charged with evading police.

"This has been going on for a while, and they're just getting more brazen about it," Wu said.
Katy
