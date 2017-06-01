NEWS

K-9 cop helps take down Humble boot camp escapee

A man who escaped from a Humble boot camp has been arrested.

HUMBLE, Texas (KTRK) --
Deputies have arrested a boot camp escapee who went missing on Wednesday evening.

The state prisoner, whose identity has not been released, was last seen near 2300 block of Atascocita Road in Humble.

A DPS helicopter was called to assist in the ground search for the prisoner.

Deputies spotted the man just after 2 a.m. near the North Belt and Wilson Road.

Officers released a K-9 officer, who helped bring down the escapee. He was taken into custody shortly after.

The prisoner was treated for his dog bite, and is now charged with escaping from a correctional facility.

