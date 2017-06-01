K-9 cop helps take down Humble boot camp escapee

HUMBLE, Texas (KTRK) --Deputies have arrested a boot camp escapee who went missing on Wednesday evening.
The state prisoner, whose identity has not been released, was last seen near 2300 block of Atascocita Road in Humble.
A DPS helicopter was called to assist in the ground search for the prisoner.
Deputies spotted the man just after 2 a.m. near the North Belt and Wilson Road.
Officers released a K-9 officer, who helped bring down the escapee. He was taken into custody shortly after.
The prisoner was treated for his dog bite, and is now charged with escaping from a correctional facility.
