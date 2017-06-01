K-9 cop helps take down Humble boot camp escapee

Deputies have arrested a boot camp escapee who went missing on Wednesday evening.The state prisoner, whose identity has not been released, was last seen near 2300 block of Atascocita Road in Humble.A DPS helicopter was called to assist in the ground search for the prisoner.Deputies spotted the man just after 2 a.m. near the North Belt and Wilson Road.Officers released a K-9 officer, who helped bring down the escapee. He was taken into custody shortly after.The prisoner was treated for his dog bite, and is now charged with escaping from a correctional facility.