It's hard to drive through the small town of Shepherd, Texas and not notice the big white and red signs saying "Justice for Josey."The signs started as a way to pay tribute to Josey Lynn Scott.The 19-year-old was struck and killed while jogging on Feb. 10, 2015. Her family said they've taken on a new meaning as they fight to change laws regarding hit and run drivers.Larry Wayne Duncan was arrested and ultimately charged in the case. A jury convicted him last year, and a judge sentenced him to 19 years in prison. The maximum punishment is 20 years.Amanda Scott is Josey's "other" mother. They don't use the word stepmother. Scott just received Duncan's parole eligibility letter. According to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Duncan becomes eligible for parole on Oct. 23, 2017."We want to get these laws changed, and I don't care if it takes me to the day I die, I'm going to make a difference," said Scott. "People have got to know that hit and run is not okay. It's not."Scott started thecampaign where she compiles similar stories. She wants the punishment for failure to stop and render aide much tougher. Scott said the bond should be $750,000 and a minimum of 40 years in prison.