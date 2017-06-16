NEWS

Justice for Josey: Family of hit-and-run victim hopes to change laws

EMBED </>More Videos

The 19-year-old was struck and killed while jogging on Feb. 10, 2015. Her family said they've taken on a new meaning as they fight to change laws regarding hit and run drivers.

By
SHEPHERD, Texas (KTRK) --
It's hard to drive through the small town of Shepherd, Texas and not notice the big white and red signs saying "Justice for Josey."

The signs started as a way to pay tribute to Josey Lynn Scott.

The 19-year-old was struck and killed while jogging on Feb. 10, 2015. Her family said they've taken on a new meaning as they fight to change laws regarding hit and run drivers.

Larry Wayne Duncan was arrested and ultimately charged in the case. A jury convicted him last year, and a judge sentenced him to 19 years in prison. The maximum punishment is 20 years.

Amanda Scott is Josey's "other" mother. They don't use the word stepmother. Scott just received Duncan's parole eligibility letter. According to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Duncan becomes eligible for parole on Oct. 23, 2017.

"We want to get these laws changed, and I don't care if it takes me to the day I die, I'm going to make a difference," said Scott. "People have got to know that hit and run is not okay. It's not."

Scott started the "Justice for Josey" campaign where she compiles similar stories. She wants the punishment for failure to stop and render aide much tougher. Scott said the bond should be $750,000 and a minimum of 40 years in prison.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff
Related Topics:
newshit and runlaws
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Bodycams capture daring rescue from Texas City Dike
Mother of 2 teenage sisters hit by gunfire speaks out
Murderer possibly tied to child molestation case
How will Trump's policy on Cuba affect travelers?
More News
Top Stories
Murderer possibly tied to child molestation case
Bodycams capture daring rescue from Texas City Dike
7 US Navy crew reported missing after collision
Mother of 2 teenage sisters hit by gunfire speaks out
Coroner: Carrie Fisher died of sleep apnea, 'other factors'
Boss publicly shames teen who admitted stealing
Local health org retracts claim of 6 Zika cases
Show More
Texas' first LGBT pride crosswalk coming to Montrose
Pastor gets city to clean up crime-ridden abandoned home
2 dead in 2 separate shootings on NE side
Police chase ends with innocent woman sent to hospital
How will Trump's policy on Cuba affect travelers?
More News
Top Video
Murderer possibly tied to child molestation case
Gastropub Izakaya brings Japanese flair to Midtown
Mother of 2 teenage sisters hit by gunfire speaks out
4 sleek ways to jump-start your style with a jumpsuit
More Video