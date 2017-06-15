NEWS

Jury deadlocked in Bill Cosby sex assault trial; judge tells them to keep working

Cosby jurors resume this morning: Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on June 15, 2017. (WPVI)

By MARYCLAIRE DALE and MICHAEL R. SISAK Associated Press
NORRISTOWN, Pa. --
Jurors in Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial have told a judge they're deadlocked on charges the comedian drugged and molested a woman in 2004.

The panel deliberated about 30 hours over four days before telling Judge Steven O'Neill on Thursday they couldn't reach a unanimous verdict on any of the charges.

O'Neill sent them back to the jury room to keep talking.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. PREVIOUS STORY BELOW

As deliberations in Cosby's sexual assault trial continue into a fourth day Thursday, nerves are frayed, patience is shot and no one is certain when it will all end.

The 79-year-old star arrived at the courthouse Thursday morning for the start of yet another day of jury talks.



Deliberations resumed after 9:30 a.m. The panel has given no indication that it's deadlocked.

On Wednesday some jurors appeared angry, the judge sounded exasperated and accuser Andrea Constand's mother broke down in tears.
Jury in Bill Cosby trial wraps up Day 3 without verdict. Christie Ileto reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on June 14, 2017.



The sequestered jury has been at it for more than 27 hours since getting the case Monday, pausing a half-dozen times to revisit key evidence, including Cosby's decade-old admissions that he fondled Constand after giving her pills.

Judge Steven O'Neill seemed vexed at times as the court staff struggled to answer the jury's requests. One batch of requested testimony hadn't even been transcribed yet.

Cosby jury deliberations continue: Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on June 14, 2017.



But when jurors asked to stop for the day Wednesday night, O'Neill was effusive with praise - encouraging their diligence as they weigh charges that could put the 79-year-old Cosby in prison for the rest of his life.

"This is an incredible jury that has just acted with incredible dignity and fidelity," O'Neill said. "I don't have any higher praise. You have taken your task so seriously."

Cosby is charged with three counts of aggravated indecent assault. Each carries a maximum 10-year prison term, though the counts could be merged at sentencing if he is convicted.

Bill Cosby leaves the Montgomery County Courthouse on June 13, 2017.


The case has already helped demolish his nice-guy reputation as America's Dad.

Cosby has wavered between stoic and smiling as he awaits his fate, but gave a brief thumbs-up as jurors listened to a court reporter reread his January 2005 police interview.

In it, he claimed Constand showed no ill effects from the 1 1/2 Benadryl pills he gave her to help her relax, and that she never objected to his behavior during the 2004 encounter at his suburban Philadelphia home.

Constand testified last week that she was paralyzed by the pills and unable to fight Cosby off. Her mother, Gianna Constand, pulled a cloth from her pocket to wipe away tears Wednesday as she listened to the testimony.

Cosby's lawyers maintain Constand was a willing sexual partner.

Some jurors closed their eyes and tilted their heads down as they listened to the police interview. One slunk down in his seat, looking angry.

"Can you find 12 people who will agree? That's the question," said criminal lawyer Alan J. Tauber, who wasn't involved in the case.

The Associated Press does not typically identify people who say they are victims of sexual assault unless they grant permission, which Constand has done.

