A convicted pedophile and serial killer involved in a nearly decade-long string of crimes targeting Houston's Hispanic female population will be put to death later this year.Anthony Shore, dubbed the Tourniquet Killer after the way he strangled his victims with handmade tourniquets, will be executed on October 18, 2017.Shore was convicted and sentenced to death in 2004 after prosecutors said he confessed to the murders of 14-year-old Laurie Tremblay in 1986, 21-year-old Maria del Carmen Estrada in 1992, 9-year-old Dana Rebollar in 1994 and 16-year-old Dana Sanchez in 1995.The murders remained unsolved for decades until Shore was arrested in connection with the sexual assault of two female relatives. DNA evidence collected during that investigation linked Shore to Estrada's murder, according to investigators."His crimes were predatory, and his victims the most vulnerable in society, women and children. For his brutal acts, the death penalty is appropriate," Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said in a news release.