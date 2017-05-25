NEWS

Judge in murder-for-hire will not recuse himself

Leon Jacob is accused of hiring an undercover police officer to kill his ex-girlfriend.

HOUSTON
The judge in a case for the man accused of hiring a hitman to kill his ex-girlfriend will not recuse himself.

The defense plans to appeal that decision.

Jacob Leon and Valerie McDaniel were facing charges for allegedly hiring an undercover police officer to kill both of their exes.
McDaniel was found dead in March after she apparently jumped off the 7th floor of a condo.

McDaniel ended her life and that will bring her case to a close once a death certificate is given to the court, which leaves Jacob to stand for trial for his alleged role in hiring a hitman.

According to charging records, the pair met the undercover officer -- posing as a hit man -- at an Olive Garden where they discussed plans for the killings and for further payments. McDaniel's ex-husband was allegedly supposed to be killed in a shooting that would be staged to look like a carjacking, according to Tom Berg, Harris County assistant district attorney.

Jacob is said to have loved McDaniel. His attorney asked the judge if he could be released from jail to attend McDaniel's funeral, but the judge refused.

Houston police found notes inside McDaniel's River Oaks-area condo that detailed instructions concerning her final wishes, including sealed letters addressed to family members.

