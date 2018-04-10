Judge finalizes $25 million for 'victims of Donald Trump's fraudulent university'

AARON KATERSKY
Trump University attendees are getting paid back.

A federal judge in the Southern District of California on Monday finalized a $25 million settlement to be paid to attendees of the now-defunct real estate seminar called Trump University.

Judge Gonzalo Curiel's decision came after an appeals court rejected arguments from a Florida woman who attended Trump University and said she wanted to pursue a separate lawsuit.

New York Attorney General Eric T. Schneiderman called the settlement a victory for Trump U. "victims."

"Judge Curiel's order finalizing the $25 million Trump University settlement means that victims of Donald Trump's fraudulent university will finally receive the relief they deserve," he said in a statement, adding that the amount surpassed the initial number the class-action suit initially negotiated.

"This settlement marked a stunning reversal by President Trump, who for years refused to compensate the victims of his sham university," the statement added. "My office won't hesitate to hold those who commit fraud accountable, no matter how rich or powerful they may be."

Trump University was a for-profit series of courses about real estate and entrepreneurship that also pushed people to buy Trump's books.

The courses themselves claimed to teach attendees Donald Trump's secrets to success in real estate. Plaintiffs accused Trump University of false advertising.

Within weeks of Trump's ascending to the presidency, Trump University agreed to settle the claims for $21 million, plus another $4 million for the New York Attorney General's office.

Schneiderman first sued Trump in 2013 for allegedly defrauding thousands of Trump University attendees out of millions of dollars.

The $25 million settlement will recover about 90 percent of the costs of those who attended Trump University, which, as part of the settlement, did not admit to wrongdoing.

The Trump Organization spokesman said when the lawsuit was filed that he had "no doubt" Trump University would prevail if the case went to trial, but a "resolution of these matters" was a priority so Trump could focus on the running the country.
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
23-year-old accused of abusing her 76-year-old boyfriend
18-year-old charged with murder in shooting of Houston man
Sanchez: Taxpayer money safe after firing of accused ex-employee
Cambridge Analytica: How to tell if you're affected
Women can't be paid less than men based on past wages
Chase suspects dump pill bottles after robbing Target in Baytown
Retired army general hauls in record 877-pound tuna
Children jump to safety from balcony of burning dance studio
Show More
Mom shot, bullets barely miss kids inside apartment
College senior poses with gun and Trump shirt in graduation photo
Study: Later school start times helps teens sleep better
Car rams motorcyclist in suspected road rage incident
Uber's latest move means your next ride could be on 2 wheels
More News