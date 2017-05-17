NEWS

Memorial tonight for 11-year-old fatally stabbed one year ago in north Houston

EMBED </>More Videos

There's a memorial set up where 11-year-old Josue Flores was killed. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
May 17 marks one year since the brutal murder of 11-year-old Josue Flores.

Josue was viciously stabbed while he was walking home from school in north Houston.
RELATED: Investigators say Josue Flores was stabbed 20 times

EMBED More News Videos

Andre Jackson was visibly shaking when he went before a Houston judge on Monday.



A memorial for Josue still stands in the neighborhood where he was killed. Flowers, stuffed animals and photos line the street.

Tonight, there will be a memorial for Josue at the Holy Name Catholic Church on Cochran Street starting at 5:30 p.m. Family is asking anyone who attends to wear white. They will walk to the spot where Josue died, then go back to the church for a balloon release.

Later this month, Andre Jackson, the man charged with Josue's murder, will be back in court.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
newscrimechild killedmurderstabbingHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Deputies investigate 3 armed robberies in NW Harris Co.
Debris found after small plane disappears in Bermuda Triangle
Man with assault rifle shot by police outside Houston club
What we know about Comey's memo on Trump
Ryan says people trying to hurt Trump, McCain compares Comey memo to Watergate
More News
Top Stories
Deputies investigate 3 armed robberies in NW Harris Co.
Man with assault rifle shot by police outside Houston club
Desserts can help keep families together, study suggests
Top 20 Houston companies for job-seeking graduates
Chelsea Manning released after 7 years in military prison
Lucky Charms giving away boxes of marshmallows only cereal
Man suing for $17.31 after bad date
Show More
SWAT officers fire gas into man's car after 2-hour standoff
DPS trooper, 2 drivers involved in accident near Willis
Convicted robber says he found victims on social media
Chance of rain expected west of Houston today
'Roseanne' to return to ABC with original cast
More News
Top Video
Top 20 Houston companies for job-seeking graduates
Desserts can help keep families together, study suggests
Chelsea Manning released after 7 years in military prison
Man suing for $17.31 after bad date
More Video