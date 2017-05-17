HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --May 17 marks one year since the brutal murder of 11-year-old Josue Flores.
Josue was viciously stabbed while he was walking home from school in north Houston.
A memorial for Josue still stands in the neighborhood where he was killed. Flowers, stuffed animals and photos line the street.
Tonight, there will be a memorial for Josue at the Holy Name Catholic Church on Cochran Street starting at 5:30 p.m. Family is asking anyone who attends to wear white. They will walk to the spot where Josue died, then go back to the church for a balloon release.
Later this month, Andre Jackson, the man charged with Josue's murder, will be back in court.
