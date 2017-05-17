EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=1373942" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Andre Jackson was visibly shaking when he went before a Houston judge on Monday.

May 17 marks one year since the brutal murder of 11-year-old Josue Flores.Josue was viciously stabbed while he was walking home from school in north Houston.A memorial for Josue still stands in the neighborhood where he was killed. Flowers, stuffed animals and photos line the street.Tonight, there will be a memorial for Josue at the Holy Name Catholic Church on Cochran Street starting at 5:30 p.m. Family is asking anyone who attends to wear white. They will walk to the spot where Josue died, then go back to the church for a balloon release.Later this month, Andre Jackson, the man charged with Josue's murder, will be back in court.