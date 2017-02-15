JOE BIDEN

Joe Biden elected chair of National Constitution Center

FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2017 file photo, Vice President Joe Biden smiles in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

PHILADELPHIA, PA --
Former Vice President Joe Biden has been elected chair of the board of trustees at Philadelphia's National Constitution Center.



The center made the announcement Wednesday that Biden will succeed former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush, whose term ended in January.

Jeffrey Rosen, President and CEO of the center, says Biden's "love for the constitution, and passion for teaching all Americans about its enduring principles, have inspired people around the world."

Biden says he's honored to succeed former presidents Bill Clinton and George H.W. Bush at the head of such a "national treasure."

Biden will also be splitting his time between programs at the University of Delaware and the University of Pennsylvania as part of his post-White House life.
