Jimmy Kimmel posts first photo of newborn Billy after medical emergency

Months after his heartfelt monologue, Jimmy Kimmel posts first photo of his newborn, Billy, on Twitter. (Randy Holmes/Getty)

In his first public post since his emotional opening monologue, Jimmy Kimmel shared a picture of a smiling baby Billy.



Kimmel tweeted, "Billy is 3 months old & doing great. Thx for the love & support. Please remind your Congresspeople that every kid deserves the care he got."

He returned to his late night talk show after a weeklong hiatus back in early May announcing that his wife had given birth to a baby boy and just three days later little Billy had to undergo open-heart surgery.


Kimmel added during the monologue that Billy will need to do another surgery in the coming months, but that they fully expect to see him recover.
