Billy is 3 months old & doing great. Thx for the love & support. Please remind your Congresspeople that every kid deserves the care he got pic.twitter.com/XcvvM6XFJ3 — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) July 21, 2017

In his first public post since his emotional opening monologue, Jimmy Kimmel shared a picture of a smiling baby Billy.Kimmel tweeted, "Billy is 3 months old & doing great. Thx for the love & support. Please remind your Congresspeople that every kid deserves the care he got."He returned to his late night talk show after a weeklong hiatus back in early May announcing that his wife had given birth to a baby boy and just three days later little Billy had to undergo open-heart surgery.Kimmel added during the monologue that Billy will need to do another surgery in the coming months, but that they fully expect to see him recover.