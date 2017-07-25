Two out of three robbery suspects were shot, one fatally, when the owner of a jewelry store fought back."They came in with one purpose, to rob the place. He has the right to defend himself," said Sr. Deputy Thomas Gilliland of the Harris County Sheriff's Office.According to Gilliland, three armed men rushed into Your Jeweler in the 12100 block of Jones Road before 3 p.m. Tuesday. They demanded cash and jewelry and pistol-whipped the owner before he managed to grab his gun."He managed to recover a pistol and began firing at the robbers. They, in exchange, fired back at him. A gunfight ensued and all three fled from the business," Gilliland said.Gunfire shattered the thick glass windows of the jewelry store. Witnesses told investigators the suspects were in a dark-colored Infiniti. The owner was left with a large gash to his head.Over the next hour, authorities started locating some of the suspects.One suspect somehow made it to a nearby hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. A second suspect did not survive. His body was dumped about six miles away from the scene on Rosehearty -- a dead end street. It appeared a pistol was placed nearby, according to investigators. The third suspect was caught on surveillance video two doors down at a restaurant. He had stopped to use the restroom. He is the only one not in custody."It's scary when it happens two doors down from you," said Alyssa Balderas, whose family owns the restaurant. "We have to take caution now."Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers or the Harris County Sheriff's Office.