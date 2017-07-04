NEWS

'Jesus loves strippers' sign removed after complaints

After a group complained about a sign near a busy road in Salem reading "Jesus loves strippers. Honk if you agree," the city asked an organization to remove it.

SALEM, Oregon (KTRK) --
A sign that read "Jesus Love Strippers. Honk if you agree" has been taken down in Oregon.

It was near a busy road and placed there by a group called Pole Gems. They provide free and low-cost services for adults entertainment workers.

They had a sign up while they were fundraising.

"We offer counseling. We offer all kinds of stuff. We throw baby showers. We fill in where people may not be able to afford like their electric bill," Pole Gems Executive Director Cynthia Shaver said.

A prominent civic group took issue with the sign saying that it was a public right of way.

The sign was eventually removed.

