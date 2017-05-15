Houston Uber drivers are coming together to voice their complaints about the company.Drivers will gather in the parking lot of George Bush International Airport and turn off their apps this afternoon at 3:00 p.m.They have a list of demands they're hoping to get Uber management to respond to including increasing rates, surge fee practices, holding passengers accountable for damage to vehicles, cancellation fee practices and raising the minimum fare rate, among other things.While the drivers say the event is not a protest, they do plan to meet in solidarity until they get a positive response from Uber management.Steven Romo is following the story today and will have more information tonight at 4 p.m. on ABC13, including a response from Uber.