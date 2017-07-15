EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2106855" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police are investigating a crash on the Fred Hartman Bridge involving a wrong-way driver.

A driver who had nearly three times the legal limit of alcohol in his blood was on probation for another DWI when he caused a wrong-way crash, according to investigators.Harris County Precinct 8 investigators have determined that Jose Jesus Jimenez, 33, was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes on the Fred Hartman Bridge in the early morning hours of June 16. Jimenez's Honda Civic collided head-on with a Chevrolet Suburban, leaving Jimenez seriously injured.Blood tests taken after the crash showed that Jimenez had a blood alcohol content of 0.221, nearly three times the legal limit of 0.08 in Texas, according to investigators.At the time of the crash, Jimenez had been convicted in two other DWI cases and was still on probation for the second offense. Because it was his third offense, Jimenez has been charged with felony DWI.He was arrested and is currently being held on $10,000 bond.The driver of Suburban was not injured in the accident.