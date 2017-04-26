The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is searching for two male suspects in a home invasion in Magnolia.According to deputies, two men knocked on an apartment door at the Grand Estates Apartments. Investigators said the men forced their way into the apartment and tied up a 64-year-old woman. Sometime during the incident, the 34-year-old daughter of the victim arrived at the apartment.Deputies said a scuffle ensued before the suspects fled on foot.The suspects are described as black males wearing dark colored hoodies.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office at 936-760-5876.