ATASCOCITA, TX (KTRK) --The Harris County Sheriff's Office has released still surveillance photos of a murder suspect and are asking for you help in identifying him.
Harris County patrol responded to a shooting call in the parking lot of a strip center in Atascocita on Sunday.
Several gunshots were reported in the parking lot on the 5000 block of E.FM 1960 at 2:32 p.m.
Witnesses say a white male wearing a trench coat and top hat was seen running from the scene.
Patrol units arrived and discovered a 20-year-old black male victim in the driver seat of a silver Ford Taurus.
The victim was unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene from several gunshot wounds.
Anyone with information is asked to call Houston Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS or the Homicide Division of the Harris County Sheriff's Office at (713) 274-9200.
