The Harris County Sheriff's Office has released surveillance photos of a murder suspect.The still images, captured from surveillance video inside the Jumpalooza Indoor Jump Playground, show a man wearing a trench coat and a top hat.This all began when deputies responded to an initial shooting call in the parking lot at 5344 E.FM 1960 at 2:32 p.m. on Sunday.Witnesses say a white male wearing a trench coat and top hat was seen running from the scene.Investigators found Fabian Smith, 29, in the driver's seat of a silver Ford Taurus."I'm definitely thinking, for him to be in his car sitting there, this is definitely somebody he knew," said Bianca Smith, one of Fabian's younger sisters.She last saw her brother Sunday afternoon when he dropped her off at the family home, not far from the shooting scene.He was coming in the driveway and said, 'You know what? You can go inside. I'll be right back.' From there, the rest is history. I have no idea what happened."Investigators believe Smith drove the short distance from the home to the shopping center and was killed shortly after.They say the man in the trench coat is the main suspect.Monday, the Jumpalooza was closed, but nearby business owners remain worried."It's pretty crazy because we have a lot of kids that come in now with their parents, the Jumpalooza, next door, that's pretty shocking," said Karisha Ford, who operates a day care next door.Smith, who aspired to be a rapper, had plead guilty to stealing an X-box and had a few other minor scrapes with the law, all misdemeanors.However, his family says there is nothing in his past that would give anyone a clue as to why anyone would want Smith dead.A scan of his broad social media accounts shows a young guy who enjoyed hanging out with his friends.Many of his friends took to Facebook to mourn his sudden death."He was just a good dude, he was full of life, energetic, always happy," said one friend who didn't want to give his name."Whoever this person was, I feel like whatever they wanted from him they could have gotten it without a gun, period," said Smith's sister.We're following this story on Eyewitness News. Watch for updates on air, online and on our mobile news app.