Investigators search for clues in deadly UT campus attack

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) --While you were sleeping, investigators continued their search for a motive in Monday's deadly stabbing attack at the University of Texas-Austin.
The front of Gregory Gym where the stabbings happened is still closed off.
Our crews have seen officers with dogs early this morning, but there are also reminders that classes will continue today as a handful of students are already up walking around campus.
ORIGINAL REPORT: 1 dead, 3 injured in knife attack at UT-Austin
Two of the four stabbing victims have been released from the hospital, but sadly Harrison Brown, a freshman from Graham, Texas, was killed.
The attack seemed unprovoked. The suspect has been identified as another student, 21-year-old Kendrex White.
He is in police custody this morning, and we are getting our first look at his new mug shot.
Investigators say White used a "Bowie-style" hunting knife and calmly walked around the plaza.
Video shows him being taken down by police.
"I just see everybody in a panic, in a frenzy, running away, and I look over towards the Gregory Gym area and I just see somebody like passed out on the floor, covered in blood," eyewitness Bryan Ramirez said. "I've never seen anything like this in my life, it's the craziest I've ever seen. I've never seen like horror-stricken faces like that in my life, it was just crazy, it was hectic."
UH students react to deadly attack on UT campus
We've learned White was recently arrested by campus police for a DWI.
Of course, this morning, the big question is why this happened.
Police have not yet released a possible motive.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff