A woman charged in connection with three Houston bank robberies will be back in court this morning.Brittany Alexander is accused of giving a teller a note in one case, stating she had a gun and demanding all the money.The bank teller later identified Alexander to police as the robbery suspect.Prosecutors said the 22-year-old confessed to the bank robberies when they took her into custody over the weekend.She is also accused of giving police a fake name when they pulled her over on Saturday.