Investigators: Female bank robber identified by teller in Houston

Brittney Alexander was arrested over the weekend. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A woman charged in connection with three Houston bank robberies will be back in court this morning.

Brittany Alexander is accused of giving a teller a note in one case, stating she had a gun and demanding all the money.

The bank teller later identified Alexander to police as the robbery suspect.

Prosecutors said the 22-year-old confessed to the bank robberies when they took her into custody over the weekend.

She is also accused of giving police a fake name when they pulled her over on Saturday.

A female suspect in multiple recent bank robberies has been arrested.

There is a $5,000 reward for information on these female bank robbers.

