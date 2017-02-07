EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=1741649" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Deputies say a shooter is on the run after killing a man as he slept in bed with his girlfriend.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=1741424" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Eyewitnesses say they heard a string of gunshots as a man was killed in northwest Harris County

A 38-year-old man is dead, and investigators say the intruder who did it is on the run.Harris County deputies rushed to the home on Ann Louise Road around 1am, not too far from Antoine Drive in northwest Harris County.A swarm of detectives moved between several parked vehicles parked down a long dirt road as they investigated this deadly shooting.The victim was killed as he slept next to his girlfriend inside their mobile home, according to homicide detectives."At this point we don't have any point of entry into the residence. We are not sure how he got in. There is no indication of forced entry," said Sgt. Greg Pinkins.The woman's five children were sleeping inside the same home as her boyfriend where he was shot and killed.The five children include a 22, 17 and 14-year-old, and two young children, one as young as 2 years old."She (girlfriend) heard gunshots. She woke up. After she got up, it was dark in the house. Once she got the lights on that's when they found the victim and the intruder had already left the residence," said Pinkins.Deputies say the intruder is at large, and the victim's girlfriend did not get a good look at the suspect as he ran away in the dark.A neighbor named Jose told ABC13 the children were staying with him as detectives interviewed their mother.Nothing appears to be missing from the home, and a gun has not been found, detectives said. The victim's girlfriend has not been named a suspect. Investigators have not determined a motive.We're following this story on Eyewitness News. Watch for updates on air, online and on our mobile news app.