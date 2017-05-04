  • BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE: House to vote on Republican health care bill
Thanking the hard-working men and women for International Firefighters' Day

We are thanking the hard-working firefighters who put their lives on the line every single day for International Firefighters' Day. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
We are thanking the hard-working firefighters who put their lives on the line every single day.

Join us as we take a moment for International Firefighters' Day to honor all the women and men who dedicate their time to protect life and property.
This morning, firefighters battled to extinguish massive flames that burned Charlie's BBQ restaurant in North Harris County.
Charlie's BBQ erupted in flames just before 6 a.m. at 8222 Airline, and fire crews told Eyewitness News that they had to let the fire burn out because there were not enough hydrants to extinguish the flames.



Firefighters don't always respond to fires. Just after the New Year, Al Johnson collapsed while he was working out. He was in cardiac arrest. A team of Houston firefighters and medics responded quickly to the call and helped Johnson. In April, the first responders were honored for saving Johnson's life.
Couple thanks paramedics who saved man's life



Houston Fire Department Captain Bill Dowling was remembered as a man of faith and fight on March 15 when loved ones gathered for his funeral.

Dowling was injured in the deadly Southwest Inn fire that killed four of his fellow firefighters. He died nearly four years following the fire as a result of the critical injuries he sustained in the inferno.
Capt. Dowling lived by station 68's motto: "Fueled by fire, driven by courage."


And not only do firefighters put their lives on the line for people, but they protect animals as well. Houston fire crews pulled a dog out of a burning apartment on May 16, 2016.
The two-alarm fire damaged several units of the complex on Hayes Road.



And the holidays always brings out stories of generosity and kindness. In December last year, Station 74 firefighters brought Christmas to two children who lost their mother in a crash.

"I want to tell them thank you for all the presents and I hope they have a good Christmas at home, too," said 10-year-old Jevin Johnson.
Houston firefighters are giving Christmas to three boys after the death of their mother.

