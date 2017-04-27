EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=1923912" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Art Rascon takes you deep inside the tunnel used by drug lord 'El Chapo' to escape prison

Art Rascon takes a journey inside the Juarez prison.

Art Rascon got a first-hand look at the destruction following the 2010 Haiti earthquake disaster.

Eyewitness News' own Art Rascon was bitten by a poisonous snake this morning on his way to work

If there's one thing we've learned from Art Rascon's nearly two decades of reporting at ABC13, it's that peace and freedom are cherished around the world.That sentiment is especially found in some of the world's most dangerous places, where frightened people hope to escape the grips of poverty, war, disaster, and unspeakable crimes against humanity.With every story, we've seen a fight for survival and a glimmer of hope, sometimes faint, for better days even in the face of insurmountable odds.From the killing fields in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, to the triage centers after the Haiti earthquakes, to Cuba, where a once impoverished people have renewed hopes for a better economic future, here's a closer look at the people and places Art has covered:The horrific bloodshed near the Texas-Mexico border and the enduring threat of drug cartels has been a centerpiece of Art Rascon's reporting at ABC13.In 2009, he took us inside the "deadliest city in the world"-Ciudad Juarez-where even the presence of 8,000 troops couldn't bring a sense of security to the people who live there.In that year alone, nearly 2,000 people were slaughtered in drug cartel violence.In one small Mexican town with 60-percent unemployment, Art introduced us to a 20-year-old woman who was the only applicant for the town's police chief. She became the successor after two previous chiefs had been killed.While she and many others wouldn't speak about the drug cartels directly, we did meet several female prisoners who said they were lured into smuggling drugs into Texas.Some of these women are lucky. One was able to bring her 11 month old baby with her behind bars. Others, however, grieve after family members stopped bringing their kids to see them in prison.Art was one of the first U.S. journalists to report from the rubble of the Haiti earthquake in January 2009, where we met families who lost the very little they owned in the disaster.Collapsed buildings and a lack of resources left millions in the streets without shelter, food or water. They seemed to wander aimlessly in shock and bewilderment, Art wrote. International aid was limited in those first few days, trickling in slowly before a flood of assistance came days and weeks later.Mass graves could be found everywhere, with one believed to contain more than 100,000 people buried beneath the downed buildings of Port-Au-Prince.When the European Union agreed to support Kosovo's independence from Serbia, Art Rascon was there to document the freedom fighters' deadly battle for democracy.After Serbia forced a million Kosovars from their land, thousands of men, women and children were slaughtered in an ethnic cleansing campaign. The U.S. responded by ending the war in 1999.Freedom fighter Avni Spahiu told Art, "We owe it to these people who gave their lives and who sacrificed their families and everything they had so that this national could have its freedom."Later that year, Art returned overseas, tracing how people from the Middle East and throughout eastern Europe were being smuggled into the U.S. through Houston.The smuggling trail was surprisingly unguarded, Art reported, and illustrated the sometimes easy path taken by human traffickers from the east to the west.As then President Barack Obama worked to loosen sanctions on Cuba, Art went to visit the country as the first commercial flight left from Los Angeles to Havana in 2015.He found a spirited people and an improved economy, but a nation still hoping to realize its potential.Art introduced us to Daniel, a bike taxi man, who hoped to bring home $120 that month, double the salary he was pulling down as a government nurse.Others who spoke to Eyewitness News said the political changes they were seeing were good, and embraced by Cuba's younger generations.