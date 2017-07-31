NEWS

Innocent man killed in shootout remembered for always helping others

Police said innocent man killed in shootout following block party in Houston.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A shootout erupted following a block party in northeast Houston and an innocent man was caught in the fire.

Family members said Jason Jolley, 41, was killed when he was hit by a stray bullet.

Relatives said Jolley was the youngest of three siblings and lived with his father just around the corner from the Big City Food where the shootout happened.

Jolley volunteered at the store as a bag boy.

Police said a group of men gathered in the grocery store parking lot around 10 p.m. after attending a nearby block party at Homestead and Guadalupe.

Several men reportedly started firing at a vehicle traveling southbound on Homestead.

Jolley's sister said he had stepped outside a store across the street to take a phone call when he was shot.

It's not clear what prompted the shooting.

Police on the scene said so many bullets were fired they did not have enough markers for the shell casings.

No suspects have been named.

Police are hoping surveillance video will provide more information about the shootout.

Jolley's family said he dedicated his life to helping people and in his death he was able to help one more person. Doctors were able to save his eyes and give them to someone needing a transplant.

His sister said she hopes someone can now see life through her brother's eyes because he was so giving and loving.

Anyone with information about this deadly shootout is urged to call 713-222-TIPS.

