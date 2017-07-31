NEWS

Innocent bystander killed by stray bullet from shootout

Police said innocent man killed in shootout following block party in Houston.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A shootout erupts following a block party in northeast Houston and an innocent man is caught in the fire.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released but police said he is well known and helped many people in the community.

Police said a group of men gathered in a Big City Food parking lot around 10 p.m. after attending a nearby block party at Homestead and Guadalupe.

Several men reportedly started firing at a vehicle traveling southbound on Homestead toward the car wash.

The victim was sitting at that car wash when he was hit.

It's not clear what prompted the shooting.

Police on the scene said so many bullets were fired they did not have enough markers for the shell casings.

Investigators said several different types of guns were used in the shootout.

No suspects have been named.

Police are hoping surveillance video will provide more information about the shootout.

Anyone with information about this shootout is urged to call 713-222-TIPS.

