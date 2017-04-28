NEWS

Female inmate sexually assaulted by guard sues for damages

(Shutterstock)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A female inmate is suing for damages after she was sexually assaulted by a guard in a federal prison, according to a new lawsuit.

The victim said guard Samuel Hawkins made her perform oral sex on him at least six times and engage in sexual intercourse once at the Houston Federal Detention Center between July and November 2015.

Hawkins plead guilty to sexual abuse of a ward in May 2016 and was sentenced to five months in federal prison followed by five years of supervised release.

The victim is suing for $10 million plus attorney's fees.

