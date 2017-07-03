Injured bald eagle rescued in Washington, D.C.

Officials are calling the rescue of a bald eagle a Fourth of July miracle.The eagle was rescued Saturday in Washington, D.C.A report came in that the eagle was spotted in Southeast D.C. visibly injured.He was unable to fly and was having trouble breathing.Teams from the Humane Rescue Alliance were able to capture the eagle and transport him to a veterinary hospital.So far, attending veterinarians say the bird's prognosis is good.There is no word on how the bird was injured in the first place.