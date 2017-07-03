NEWS

Injured bald eagle rescued in Washington, D.C.

EMBED </>More Videos

Injured bald eagle rescued in Washington, D.C. Walter Perez reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on July 1, 2017. (WPVI)

WASHINGTON, D.C. --
Officials are calling the rescue of a bald eagle a Fourth of July miracle.

The eagle was rescued Saturday in Washington, D.C.

A report came in that the eagle was spotted in Southeast D.C. visibly injured.

He was unable to fly and was having trouble breathing.

Teams from the Humane Rescue Alliance were able to capture the eagle and transport him to a veterinary hospital.

So far, attending veterinarians say the bird's prognosis is good.

There is no word on how the bird was injured in the first place.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
newsu.s. & worldanimal rescuebirds
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Man gets card from family of driver that injured him
Man dies trying to save nephew who fell overboard
Video shows naked man's arrest on METRO train
Texas City official reportedly high before fatal crash
More News
Top Stories
Video shows naked man's arrest on METRO train
Man gets card from family of driver that injured him
Texas City official reportedly high before fatal crash
Who is Texas City Commissioner Dee Ann Haney?
HPD: 1 person dead after shooting near Meyerland
Couple outraged over nearly $900 Uber bill
Red hot temps headed your way for July 4th
Show More
Truck hits bridge, shuts down EB lanes on Katy Fwy
Missing Katy-area teen with medical needs found safe
Officials investigating fatal accident on FM 528 in Alvin
Police: Taxi strikes pedestrians near Boston airport
Baker Hughes and GE merge to form new company
More News
Top Video
Officials investigating fatal accident on FM 528 in Alvin
HPD: 1 person dead after shooting near Meyerland
Truck hits bridge, shuts down EB lanes on Katy Fwy
Restaurant designing real pizza bikini for $10k
More Video