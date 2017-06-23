NEWS

Indicted HPD officer seen kicking suspect

New video shows indicted officer kicking suspect (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Video obtained by Eyewitness News shows what happened after Houston Police Officer Bruce Johnson allegedly shot an accused burglar at his home more than once. Johnson was off duty but returning home from work when he said a man was breaking into his northwest side home.

The two can be seen in a grassy ditch near Johnson's Yorkdale Street home. The officer is seen yelling and kicking the suspect on the ground several times. There is also cursing.

Skyeye flew over the scene the day of the February burglary. Electronics from the officer's home could be seen strung down the street. A metal tool used as a weapon called a "pickle fork" could be seen in the street. Investigators said the burglar used it in the confrontation with the officer. They said there were two confrontations that afternoon - one near the house where the suspect was shot and the second down the street.

EXCLUSIVE: Indicted officer seen kicking suspect on ground



The video is not quite two minutes long. It shows details we couldn't see the day of the incident, towards the end of the recording Johnson turns to the woman recording the exchange. He said, "Did y'all call police?"

The woman recording the incident said, "Aren't you the police?"

The video was enough for a Harris County Grand Jury to decide the case should move forward. Johnson faces charges of tampering with evidence and assault.

