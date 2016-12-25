NEWS

IN MEMORIAM: Celebrities and notable figures who passed away in 2016

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image ap"><span>AP</span></div><span class="caption-text">William Christopher, an actor best known for his role as Father John Mulcahy on the hit TV show &#39;M*A*S*H,&#39; died on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016. (AP Photo&#47;Wally Fong)</span></div>
Related Topics:
newscelebrity deathsfamous deathcelebrityu.s. & worldentertainment
Load Comments
Related
In memoriam: Musicians we lost in 2016
Actors, artists and notable figures we lost in 2016
NEWS
American Injured in Turkey Nightclub Calls Attack 'a Massive Tragedy'
Man accused of passing out with kids in car
Firefighters battling 2-alarm fire at Conroe restaurant
ISIS Claims Istanbul Nightclub Attack That Killed 39
2 Dead, 2 Injured in Shooting Outside Conn. Concert
More News
Top Stories
Man accused of passing out with kids in car
Storms delay flights at Houston airports
Firefighters battling 2-alarm fire at Conroe restaurant
Severe weather moving out of Houston area
Easy tips to help you keep your 'get fit' resolution in 2017
Young girl's service dog goes missing near Galleria
Shooting investigation underway in NE Houston
Show More
Armed suspect kills teen outside Studio Movie Grill
6 steps to creating a winning workout plan
Islamic State claims attack on Turkish nightclub
Elderly woman found murdered in Third Ward home
Texans to host Raiders in first playoff game
More News
Photos
Sugar Land rings in 2017 in grand fashion
PHOTOS: Debbie Reynolds through the years
PHOTOS: Carrie Fisher through the years
Lost teddy bear takes adventure through airport
More Photos