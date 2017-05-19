Parents in Seabrook said their 12-year-old daughter was raped by a 14-year-old boy, impregnating her as a result.Thursday night on Eyewitness News at 10, an attorney and his client, the mother of a boy who was 14 years old when he had sex with a 12-year-old girl, said the boy and girl were in a romantic relationship and that the law that criminalizes sex between a 14-year-old and a 12-year-old is unfair.He said a 14-year-old who has sex with a 12-year-old should not ever have to register as a sex offender.After the story aired, local parents contacted Eyewitness News, saying they are the parents of the 12-year-old girl in that case. They said their daughter was not in a romantic relationship with that boy and that she was, in fact, raped.The mother of the 12-year-old girl said her daughter was impregnated as a result later gave birth to a baby boy.Eyewitness News is not publishing the names of those involved because the case deals with minors."Watching my 12-year-old daughter give birth was very painful to me and it's very hurtful," the mother said.The mother said she did not know her daughter was pregnant until she had been carrying the baby for four months."She was scared, mute, traumatized," the mother said, "She didn't know what was going on. She thought the baby was in her bladder."The mother said her daughter finally told her what happened after the baby was born and the mother went to police. The 14-year-old boy was eventually charged with aggravated sex assault of a minor.In response to the boy's attorney's opinion that a 14-year-old who has sex with a 12-year-old should not ever have to register as a sex offender, the girl's father said the law is in place for a reason."It's almost like they're saying justice shouldn't apply here for us," the girl's father said, "It was a sexual assault and I think that's the way it should be treated."