BROOKSHIRE, Texas (KTRK) --In a foyer filled with bikes, jerseys and overnight supplies, Michael Guillory is gearing up for a momentous ride -- one that's helping him power through the pain of losing his wife.
He and his wife, Keri, were participating in an organized ride through Waller County on March 25, when a driver veered into their lane, injuring Michael, killing Keri and another cyclist Craig Tippit.
That day stands still in his mind.
"It should be a safe ride, you hardly see any traffic out there," Guillory said. "It's the ride I never would have expected this to happen. The sheriff's department blocked traffic from coming behind us, so there was no way cars should be coming behind us."
It was a single car coming toward them that no one could have prepared for.
"Right when he came close to us, he just started veering across the median and the next thing I know, he's aiming right at us," Guillory said. "He's coming right at us."
Michael's leg was ripped open. He turned around to see another cyclist, Craig Tippit, hit and killed. He made his way down the roadside to find his wife.
"She was in a ditch. She was still breathing. She was alive when I found her. She passed away before the ambulance got there," Guillory said. "I just told her I love her and hang in there for her kids and her grandson."
Keri's family is showing that love by finishing what she started. The Waller County ride was a training ride for the MS-150.
"She sets a goal, she's gonna complete it," Guillory said.
He's making sure that still happens. He'll carry her ashes with him during the ride.
On his hand, he'll wear the paper band she strapped on him before heading out to Waller County. In his heart, he's grateful for the time they shared together.
"We were soulmates," he said. "We could have been together forever."
Guillory can only participate in one mile of the ride because of his injuries. He will cross the finish line.
GoFundMe pages are set up to benefit the families of Keri Guillory and Craig Tippit.
