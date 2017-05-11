  • WEATHER ALERT Severe Thunderstorm Watch
More than 300 volunteers help restore Inwood Park after fire

Hundreds help restore Inwood Park after fire, Kaitlin McCulley reports. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A youth sports league facility is getting a makeover after it was vandalized and set on fire earlier this year.

More than 300 volunteers with Keller Williams Realty are mowing grass, replacing fencing, removing graffiti and clearing out smoke-damaged wood at Inwood Park.

"We haven't been able to secure the building since the fire so they were able to get in, spray paint the helmets and some of the tools that we had," Nikki Johnson said.

Johnson's nephew plays football with the league. She said she is grateful to have so much help restoring the facility and fields.

Veronica Barefield with Keller Williams Realty said she learned about the fire at Inwood Park in January by watching ABC13.

"So I reached out to Coach Jackson and asked if we could come out and help," Barefield said. "So that's what we're doing today. We're not working today, we're literally just giving back."

This effort goes a long way for parents and coaches.

"We're gonna have computers, athletics, soccer, baseball, softball, somewhere they can come after school, spend their time, extend their energy," Coach Robert Ester said.

Volunteers are working quickly with summer camp starting on Saturday.

