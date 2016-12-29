Humane Society: 8 horses seized for neglect

Robert Smith and Jeffery Murphy are see in mugshots from Houston Police.

Eight horses are getting care from the Houston Humane Society after they were taken from a Acres Home property, a spokesperson said.The horses were "visibly underweight, full of intestinal parasites, and [showed] signs of long term neglect including rain rot on their coats, lack of any hoof or dental care, and suffer from untreated wounds."Houston Police, and Precinct 5 deputies seized the animals Wednesday from the 1000 block of Glen Ave., according to the Humane Society.They were without access to adequate food and water, a news release said.Two people were arrested at the location. Jeffrey Murphy, 60, was charged with possession of a controlled substance. Robert Herman Smith, 43, was arrested on a warrant for for burglary.Houston police were on scene after receiving complaints that there were horses that were malnourished.