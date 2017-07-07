NEWS

Human skeletal remains found in Riverside home

EMBED </>More Videos

Human remains were found in an empty Riverside home.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Human remains found in a Riverside home may belong to a squatter not seen for several months.

The remains were found Friday in the home in the 6100 block of Bowling Green Street around 1:45 p.m. during a home inspection.

The home has been vacant for several years, and investigators believe the remains may be those of a homeless individual who had been living inside the property. That individual has not been seen for several months.

Investigators did say the individual appeared to die of natural causes.

No other details have been released.

Related Topics:
newshuman remains foundHoustonRiverside Terrace
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Woman accused of stealing $1 mil from priests
Tillerson offers rare glimpse into marathon Trump, Putin meeting
Bear mauls Mercedes, makes Mammoth trip memorable
Fire erupts in Fort Bend Co. mobile home, killing 2
More News
Top Stories
2 arrested for alleged prostitution of 14-year-old
Small plane makes belly landing at Ellington Field
Astros add 6th player to All-Star Team
Bear mauls Mercedes, makes Mammoth trip memorable
Passenger with loose dog yelling at flight attendant
There's a small chance for big storms
Former HISD security guard hit with child porn charges
Show More
PD: Mom speeding before child dies in E. Houston rollover
Montgomery Co. mosquito tests positive for West Nile
Man caught trying to break into home while family is inside
Photo of purported pierced baby sparks debate
Roof company offering free AR-15 for business
More News
Top Video
Local ROTC HS students experience college life
Marathoner runs away from black bears
Passenger with loose dog yelling at flight attendant
Bear mauls Mercedes, makes Mammoth trip memorable
More Video