Human skeletal remains found in Riverside home

Human remains found in a Riverside home may belong to a squatter not seen for several months.The remains were found Friday in the home in the 6100 block of Bowling Green Street around 1:45 p.m. during a home inspection.The home has been vacant for several years, and investigators believe the remains may be those of a homeless individual who had been living inside the property. That individual has not been seen for several months.Investigators did say the individual appeared to die of natural causes.No other details have been released.