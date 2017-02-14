Fatal crash on FM 149 in Magnolia kills high school senior on her way to campus this morning. #abc13eyewitness pic.twitter.com/rtm3pgY9PC — Tom Abrahams (@TomAbrahams13) February 14, 2017

A senior at Magnolia High School was killed in a traffic accident as severe storms tore through the area this morning.The accident happened on FM 149 at Mitchell. According to Texas DPS, Darian K. Eckhardt, 18, was on her way to school when her 2008 Mercury crossed into oncoming traffic and struck an 18-wheeler.The accident remains under investigation. Weather may have been a factor. No charges have been filed.