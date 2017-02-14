  • BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE: SkyEye over storm damage in Missouri City
High school senior killed in traffic wreck during severe storms

Magnolia HS teen killed in crash with 18-wheeler

MAGNOLIA, TX (KTRK) --
A senior at Magnolia High School was killed in a traffic accident as severe storms tore through the area this morning.

The accident happened on FM 149 at Mitchell. According to Texas DPS, Darian K. Eckhardt, 18, was on her way to school when her 2008 Mercury crossed into oncoming traffic and struck an 18-wheeler.


The accident remains under investigation. Weather may have been a factor. No charges have been filed.
