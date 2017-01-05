NEWS

HPD: Woman steals mint green Cadillac after killing ex
A woman is on the run, accused of killing her ex on the north side of town (KTRK)

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
A woman accused of stabbing an ex-lover on Houston's north side got away in a very distinct car.

Houston police said the woman drove off in her victim's mint green Cadillac, with paper plates.

Detectives said they need the public's help finding this car, in hopes of taking this woman into custody.

This all began overnight after an argument in an apartment complex parking lot on Northline at Little York.

Police said part of the altercation was caught on surveillance camera, but we have not seen the video yet.

Investigators said the pair of former lovers were fighting when, at one point, the woman stabbed the man and left him for dead.

She took off in the mint green Cadillac, and has not been seen since.

There are very little details about the woman's identity.

Her victim's identity has not been released, but we know he is in his early 30s.

If you see the mint green Cadillac this morning, you are urged to call Houston police.

