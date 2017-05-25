NEWS

HPD police vehicle flipped by crash during chase in northeast Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston police are on the scene of the aftermath of a chase in northeast Houston.

According to authorities, police pulled the vehicle over when the suspect took off. During the pursuit, a HPD cruiser flipped over in the 5900 block of Roberta.

The two officers inside the cruiser were taken to Memorial Hermann - Northeast as a precaution.
Police have not said if the suspect has been caught.
