HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Houston police are on the scene of the aftermath of a chase in northeast Houston.
According to authorities, police pulled the vehicle over when the suspect took off. During the pursuit, a HPD cruiser flipped over in the 5900 block of Roberta.
The two officers inside the cruiser were taken to Memorial Hermann - Northeast as a precaution.
Police have not said if the suspect has been caught.
Keep checking back on this page to get real-time updates as this story unfolds. To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC13 news app for iPhone or Android. You can also get breaking news alerts sent to you by email.