NEWS

Police: Suspect uses tire iron to hit armored truck in SW Houston

EMBED </>More News Videos

Police say the suspect used a tire iron to hit the armored truck.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Police are investigating an incident in southwest Houston after officers say someone used a tire iron to hit an armored truck.

It happened around 10 a.m. outside a food mart on South Willow near Gasmer.

SkyEye was over the scene where police responded to an original report that someone rammed into an armored truck with another vehicle and that a shot was fired.

Police said it may have stemmed from a traffic situation involving the driver of the armored truck and another driver. At some point, the driver of the vehicle got out and attacked the armored truck with a tire iron and smashed the window.

Investigators said a passenger in the armored truck got out and opened fire. There's no word on if the person with the tire iron was hit. He ran off from the scene.

Houston Independent School District secured the doors of at least one nearby school.

Stay with Eyewitness News as this story develops.

NEWS
