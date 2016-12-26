HOUSTON (KTRK) --The owner of a northwest Houston strip club was shot this morning by a robber, police say.
Houston police told us someone went into the clube to rob it, shot the owner and then ran off. It's unclear if that shooter took anything.
The club is located on Hempstead and Gessner.
Keep checking back on this page to get real-time updates as this story unfolds. To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC13 news app for iPhone or Android. You can also get breaking news alerts sent to you by email.