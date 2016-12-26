NEWS

HPD: NW Houston strip club owner shot by robber
Police say the owner of a strip club was shot this morning during a robbery attempt in northwest Houston

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
The owner of a northwest Houston strip club was shot this morning by a robber, police say.

Houston police told us someone went into the clube to rob it, shot the owner and then ran off. It's unclear if that shooter took anything.

The club is located on Hempstead and Gessner.

