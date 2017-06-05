Madison Williams can't help but cry when talking about what a Houston police officer did for her."You don't expect people to be that nice," Williams said.Williams and her 4-year-old daughter were locked in a motel bathroom and hiding from a man attempting to harm her.HPD officer Brent Purser responded to the call.When they walked back to her truck, Williams discovered she had two flat tires.To help her out, Purser called for a tow truck to take the vehicle to a nearby tire shop. Even after the free towing, the officer's kindness didn't stop there.Out of his own pocket, Purser purchased two tires for Williams."I just automatically started crying all over again," Williams said."I wish I could have done more," Purser added. "Sometimes you wish you could do more for them."