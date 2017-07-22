HPD officer praised for response to shooting

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2241747" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> HPD gives new details after a suspect pursued by police opened fire on officers in southwest Houston.

A Houston police officer is being praised for his quick action when a suspect fired at him during a pursuit.Two suspects had carjacked a couple at park. Officers found the car and pursued the vehicle in a slow speed chase.Investigators said it happened around 4:35 a.m. Someone in the vehicle fired at Sergeant D. Chippy. Chippy was not hit by gunfire, but was cut when shattered glass flew into the patrol vehicle.The officer returned fire, Executive Assistant Chief Troy Finner said.Finner said a suspect is in custody.The pursuit ended in southwest Houston at Highway 6 and Beechnut.Sergeant D. Chippy is a 19 year veteran of the police force.