HPD officer bit by canine unit

A Houston Police Department officer was bit by a dog in the canine unit Monday morning.Officers were called by a homeowner about an incident at the 5000 block of Hardy around 1am.When officers arrived, they spotted a man on the callers property. As they were setting up a perimeter, the canine unit was brought in.They located that suspect at the 5000 block of Elysian and while they were looking for a 2nd suspect, the officer handed the dog's leash to a 2nd officer.That's when officer was bitten in the calf by the dog.The officer was taken in a patrol car to Memorial Hermann NW hospital for treatment and there aren't any details about the severity of the bite.We're following this story on Eyewitness News. Watch for updates on air, online and on our mobile news app.