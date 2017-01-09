NEWS

HPD officer bit by canine unit

By
HOUSTON (KTRK) --
A Houston Police Department officer was bit by a dog in the canine unit Monday morning.

Officers were called by a homeowner about an incident at the 5000 block of Hardy around 1am.

When officers arrived, they spotted a man on the callers property. As they were setting up a perimeter, the canine unit was brought in.

They located that suspect at the 5000 block of Elysian and while they were looking for a 2nd suspect, the officer handed the dog's leash to a 2nd officer.

That's when officer was bitten in the calf by the dog.

The officer was taken in a patrol car to Memorial Hermann NW hospital for treatment and there aren't any details about the severity of the bite.

