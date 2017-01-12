HPD investigating double homicide in SE Houston

HOUSTON (KTRK) --Houston police are investigating a double homicide in southeast Houston.
Authorities were called to a home on the 5200 block of Dewberry Street around 10:30am. Two dead bodies were found inside.
Neighbors tell Eyewitness News that they heard multiple gunshots overnight.
No other details have been released.
