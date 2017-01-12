NEWS

HPD investigating double homicide in SE Houston

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Houston police are investigating a double homicide in southeast Houston.

Authorities were called to a home on the 5200 block of Dewberry Street around 10:30am. Two dead bodies were found inside.

Neighbors tell Eyewitness News that they heard multiple gunshots overnight.

No other details have been released.
Keep checking back on this page to get real-time updates as this story unfolds. To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC13 news app for iPhone or Android. You can also get breaking news alerts sent to you by email.
Related Topics:
newsgun violencehomicide investigationhomicidemurderHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Bodies of 5 Children Recovered at Baltimore House Fire
CIA Pick Vows No Return of US Torture Program
James Mattis Says He Has the 'Highest Confidence' in US Intelligence Agencies
Watchdog Launches Investigation Into Pre-Election Actions of FBI, DOJ
Senate GOP Clears Key Hurdle in 'Obamacare' Repeal
More News
Top Stories
Fort Bend Co. mother admits to smothering infant
Trooper shot in ambush; Good Samaritan kills gunman
Playboy Super Bowl party being held in former church
DOJ watchdog investigating FBI's actions before election
Welcome home Dave Ward
'A very big deal': Raid arrests could solve other crimes
Boston radio hosts slam Watt
Show More
Suspect arrested in shooting death of Chinese national
Houston Restaurant Weeks donates $2 million to food bank
Truck gets stuck in giant hole after water main break
Teen killed, deputy constable hurt in violent brawl
METRO offering free rides for Houston marathon runners
More News
Photos
TSA confiscated record number number of firearms in 2016
Time is running out to see MFAH's Degas exhibit
SUV goes for unexpected swim in pool
Homes in historic Heights community get makeover
More Photos