HPD investigates attempted robbery on 2 female joggers

Buffalo Bayou Park

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
The Houston Police Department is investigating an attempted robbery of two female joggers at Buffalo Bayou Park Sunday.

According to HPD, the females told police they were walking along the trail under the bridge when they were approached by a black male suspect with a gun on a silver bike.

The male bicyclist allegedly pulled a gun on them and tried to rob them.

They were able to run off and the suspect did not follow them.

