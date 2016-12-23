Police say a man thought he had hit a log on a Highway 59 feeder road overnight, but discovered it was a woman after turning around.Officers said the woman was found dead in the street on the Eastex Freeway northbound feeder road at Kelley around 7:30pm.The driver called 911 after he made a U-turn, and found the woman lying in the road.HPD says the driver is not facing any charges, and was not intoxicated.It is not clear if the victim had been struck by any other vehicles before the man in the Ford truck hit her.Investigators say it is possible the woman may have been intoxicated and laying in the road when she was hit.