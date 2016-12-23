WOMAN KILLED

HPD: Driver believed woman hit with truck was a log near Eastex Fwy
A woman is dead after she was hit by a vehicle on Highway 59 overnight. (KTRK)

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Police say a man thought he had hit a log on a Highway 59 feeder road overnight, but discovered it was a woman after turning around.

Officers said the woman was found dead in the street on the Eastex Freeway northbound feeder road at Kelley around 7:30pm.

Hit and run victim's family pleads for information to find suspect
Family of hit-and-run makes plea for information about driver who killed man



The driver called 911 after he made a U-turn, and found the woman lying in the road.

HPD says the driver is not facing any charges, and was not intoxicated.

DEADLY DECEMBER: String of pedestrian deaths highlight road dangers
The family of a pedestrian killed yesterday by a speeding car pleas for clues about who hit him.



It is not clear if the victim had been struck by any other vehicles before the man in the Ford truck hit her.

Investigators say it is possible the woman may have been intoxicated and laying in the road when she was hit.

SEE ALSO: Mother dies after car pins her against house in NW Harris Co.
A woman has died in what appears to be a tragic accident involving her son and a car.

(Copyright ©2016 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
