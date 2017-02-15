HPD continue searching for local serial robber

Recognize this man? Police say he's a serial robber who has terrorized dozens of businesses in #Houston. Details at 5 @abc13houston pic.twitter.com/Cf6XL5KJI0 — Marla Carter (@MarlaABC13) February 15, 2017

Take a look. Each one of the dots represents a business that HPD says a serial robber has hit in just 5 wks, 28 places in all @abc13houston pic.twitter.com/ryP2I5Jmx5 — Marla Carter (@MarlaABC13) February 15, 2017

Houston police want your help catching a serial robber.Police said numerous surveillance cameras have captured him robbing a number of the businesses and that he's committed 34 robberies in just five weeks.The suspect is accused of robbing pharmacies, restaurants and dollar stores from Jan. 2 to Feb. 9, according to police.In one case, he committed five robberies in just one day.Investigators say he does the same thing in every robbery. He walks into a business, acts like he's going to make a purchase and once the cashier opens the drawer, he grabs a wad of cash.Some of the businesses have been hit by him multiple times.Most of the businesses are south of the 610 loop and on the southwest side of Houston near the Beltway 8.Cameras have captured him driving a gray Toyota Camry, a black Lincoln Town Car with chrome rims and a black Impala.He's between 40 and 50 years old, six feet and weighs between 230 and 240 pounds.Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477).