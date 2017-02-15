NEWS

HPD continue searching for local serial robber

A serial robber is responsible for more than 30 robberies in a month.

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Houston police want your help catching a serial robber.

Police said numerous surveillance cameras have captured him robbing a number of the businesses and that he's committed 34 robberies in just five weeks.

The suspect is accused of robbing pharmacies, restaurants and dollar stores from Jan. 2 to Feb. 9, according to police.

In one case, he committed five robberies in just one day.

Investigators say he does the same thing in every robbery. He walks into a business, acts like he's going to make a purchase and once the cashier opens the drawer, he grabs a wad of cash.

Some of the businesses have been hit by him multiple times.

Most of the businesses are south of the 610 loop and on the southwest side of Houston near the Beltway 8.

Cameras have captured him driving a gray Toyota Camry, a black Lincoln Town Car with chrome rims and a black Impala.

He's between 40 and 50 years old, six feet and weighs between 230 and 240 pounds.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477).
