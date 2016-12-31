Houston's police chief hit the streets for his first patrol in the city since being sworn in.HPD Chief Art Acevedo was in the driver's seat overnight as he worked to become familiar with Houston. He started at the Northeast Division on Ley Road, the busiest substation in the city. It serves places like the Fifth Ward and Denver Harbor. Officers at the substation are the most active.Before heading out, he spoke to about a dozen officers during roll call, giving them some insight into his philosophy.Acevedo, who was sworn in on Nov. 30, told them to treat people with dignity. He also said that being a police officer is a privilege, and to always do the right.Chief Acevedo makes a point of patrolling, especially on New Year's Eve."It keeps me grounded. If we're going to be leading them, they need to understand that what they do matters and what they do is noticed," he said. "And more importantly when I make a decision its based on first-hand knowledge of what they're doing, and what they should be doing and what is like to be a cop."Acevedo wants every officer, no matter what their rank, to do patrol. He planned on being out until 4am.