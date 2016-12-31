NEWS

Houston PD Chief Art Acevedo patrolling on New Year's Eve
EMBED </>More News Videos

HPD Chief Art Acevedo hitting the streets on NYE, Jessica Willey reports. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Houston's police chief hit the streets for his first patrol in the city since being sworn in.

HPD Chief Art Acevedo was in the driver's seat overnight as he worked to become familiar with Houston. He started at the Northeast Division on Ley Road, the busiest substation in the city. It serves places like the Fifth Ward and Denver Harbor. Officers at the substation are the most active.

Before heading out, he spoke to about a dozen officers during roll call, giving them some insight into his philosophy.

Acevedo, who was sworn in on Nov. 30, told them to treat people with dignity. He also said that being a police officer is a privilege, and to always do the right.



Chief Acevedo makes a point of patrolling, especially on New Year's Eve.

"It keeps me grounded. If we're going to be leading them, they need to understand that what they do matters and what they do is noticed," he said. "And more importantly when I make a decision its based on first-hand knowledge of what they're doing, and what they should be doing and what is like to be a cop."

Acevedo wants every officer, no matter what their rank, to do patrol. He planned on being out until 4am.
Related Topics:
newshouston police departmentHouston
(Copyright ©2016 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
At least 2 dead after plane collision near McKinney
Ex-husband of missing woman charged with murder
At least 35 killed in Istanbul nightclub attack
Mom of missing woman: 'Devastated' by news
More News
Top Stories
Ex-husband of missing woman charged with murder
At least 35 killed in Istanbul nightclub attack
Houston's biggest news stories of 2016
Dad of injured football player: 'Tough road ahead'
At least 2 dead after plane collision near McKinney
2 friends killed in early morning crash on US-59
Keys to a Texans victory against Tennessee
Show More
William Christopher, known on 'MASH,' dies at 84
Harden has triple-double, career-high 53 in win
Who will win the College Football Playoff?
Mom of missing woman: 'Devastated' by news
Strange New Year traditions around the world
More News
Top Video
Keys to a Texans victory against Tennessee
Ex-husband of missing woman charged with murder
Dad of injured football player: 'Tough road ahead'
Solar eclipse will sweep across US in 2017
More Video