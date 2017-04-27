NEWS

HPD: Bank robbery suspects threw cash out window as they fled in SW Houston

Bank robbery suspect threw cash out window during getaway, Deborah Wrigley reports. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston police are searching for a gang of robbers who rushed the BBVA Compass bank Thursday afternoon in southwest Houston.

As investigators arrived to the bank at the intersection of Old Spanish Trail and Fannin Street, SkyEye recorded video of officers collecting wads of cash that were allegedly discarded by the suspects.

According to investigators, four robbers rushed the bank as another suspect acted as the getaway driver. At least one robber jumped the bank counter and demanded money, police said.

"There were no weapons pointed or displayed," said Sgt. David Helms with the Houston FBI Bank Robbery Task Force. "I'm told there were two cans of mace in play, and that somebody said they saw a pistol. We're still looking into that."

RAW VIDEO: Police collect cash after bank robbery
Bank robbery suspects allegedly threw cash out window as they fled the scene in southwest Houston.



According to police, the suspects threw the cash out of a silver Toyota Tacoma or Tundra truck as they were driving away from the scene.

The same men are also believed to be responsible for the robbery at the Capital One bank earlier this month on Eldridge Parkway.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (713)222-TIPS or the FBI at (713)693-5000.

