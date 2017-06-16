Senator Ted Cruz said freeedom in Cuba is a personal issue for him."My father was imprisoned and tortured," Cruz said, "My aunt was imprisoned and tortured, one by Bautista, one by Castro and they both came to Texas seeking freedom. And the sorry history in Cuba of oppression, of brutality, of hatred for America, it's time for that to come to an end."Cruz said he supports President Trump's plan.Some travelers at George Bush Intercontinental Airport expressed concern Friday about restricting travel to Cuba."I think it's time to improve the relations between the two countries," Todd Stevens said.Hannah Robshaw and her mother agreed."We also have a lot of family -- not in Cuba -- but in other countries and I know we enjoy being able to travel freely to see them and to welcome them here," Robshaw said, "And I would imagine if I had family in Cuba, I would feel the same way. So any type of restriction on travel like that is concerning."Other travelers support President Trump's plan."I'm sure he knows a lot more about it than I do, so if that's his stance then I support him 100 percent," Cody Muse said.Carnival issued the following statement on its plans for future cruises to Cuba: