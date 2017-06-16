HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Senator Ted Cruz said freeedom in Cuba is a personal issue for him.
"My father was imprisoned and tortured," Cruz said, "My aunt was imprisoned and tortured, one by Bautista, one by Castro and they both came to Texas seeking freedom. And the sorry history in Cuba of oppression, of brutality, of hatred for America, it's time for that to come to an end."
Cruz said he supports President Trump's plan.
Some travelers at George Bush Intercontinental Airport expressed concern Friday about restricting travel to Cuba.
"I think it's time to improve the relations between the two countries," Todd Stevens said.
Hannah Robshaw and her mother agreed.
"We also have a lot of family -- not in Cuba -- but in other countries and I know we enjoy being able to travel freely to see them and to welcome them here," Robshaw said, "And I would imagine if I had family in Cuba, I would feel the same way. So any type of restriction on travel like that is concerning."
Other travelers support President Trump's plan.
"I'm sure he knows a lot more about it than I do, so if that's his stance then I support him 100 percent," Cody Muse said.
Carnival issued the following statement on its plans for future cruises to Cuba:
Carnival Corporation is pleased that the policy changes announced by the Trump administration will allow our ships to continue to sail to Cuba. We will review the extent of the tightening of the travel rules, but our guests have already been traveling under the 12 approved forms of travel to Cuba since we first undertook our historic first cruise to Cuba more than a year ago.
Our experience in Cuba this past year has been extremely positive. We look forward to the new cruises being planned for Cuba with Carnival Cruise Line and Holland America Line. We also have requested approval for our other brands to travel to Cuba.
Travel brings people and cultures together, so we are excited about the upcoming cruises to Cuba for our guests.
