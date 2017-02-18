HOV driver caught with eerily lifelike mannequin

Tacoma Trooper catches a HOV violator driving 81mph in the HOV lane with this young lady as the violators passenger. pic.twitter.com/fDykwS4IYF — Trooper T. Bartolac (@wspd1pio) February 17, 2017

He may have broken the law, but one Washington state driver gets points for creativity -- and safety.A Washington State Patrol District 1 trooper busted the unidentified driver travelling in an HOV lane with an eerily lifelike mannequin strapped into his passenger seat.The driver clearly put effort into making the young lady look her best -- her mane of blonde hair is pulled back in a pink headband that matches her ruffle-front cardigan and scarf.Unfortunately for the driver, troopers saw through the mannequin's clever disguise after he was pulled over for driving 81 miles per hour on the highway.He was cited for speeding and violating HOV rules, but officers commended the driver for making sure his passenger was wearing her seat belt.