DISTRACTION

HOV driver caught with eerily lifelike mannequin

EMBED </>More News Videos

An HOV driver in Washington state was caught with an eerily human-looking mannequin buckled into the front seat of his car.

TACOMA, WA (KTRK) --
He may have broken the law, but one Washington state driver gets points for creativity -- and safety.

A Washington State Patrol District 1 trooper busted the unidentified driver travelling in an HOV lane with an eerily lifelike mannequin strapped into his passenger seat.

The driver clearly put effort into making the young lady look her best -- her mane of blonde hair is pulled back in a pink headband that matches her ruffle-front cardigan and scarf.


Unfortunately for the driver, troopers saw through the mannequin's clever disguise after he was pulled over for driving 81 miles per hour on the highway.

He was cited for speeding and violating HOV rules, but officers commended the driver for making sure his passenger was wearing her seat belt.
Related Topics:
newsbuzzworthywhat's trendingdrivingpoliceu.s. & worlddistractionWashington
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
DISTRACTION
Celebrate Random Acts of Kindness Day
Firefall dazzles visitors to Yosemite National Park
Proposed NC bill wants official fried chicken festival
6-year-old celebrates after last chemo treatment
More distraction
NEWS
Trump says he will get Gulf states to pay for 'safe zones' in Syria
Houston hosts Sports Illustrated swimsuit party
Two rescued from burning boat near Galveston
Find My iPhone leads police to Rice robbery suspects
More News
Top Stories
Find My iPhone leads police to Rice robbery suspects
Trump rallies supporters by renewing old promises, insults
Roe v. Wade plaintiff Norma McCorvey dead at 69
Houston hosts Sports Illustrated swimsuit party
Two rescued from burning boat near Galveston
What you need to know about Harris Co.'s pot policy
Couple announces twins with 452 IVF needles
Show More
Hundreds of Texans may have voted improperly
Trump, fond of executive orders, awaits more fancy pens
SpaceX launch aborted seconds before liftoff
Is it time to end Daylight Saving Time?
Selfie stick creator is back with "less annoying" invention
More News
Top Video
Two rescued from burning boat near Galveston
Trump rallies supporters by renewing old promises, insults
Find My iPhone leads police to Rice robbery suspects
Trump, fond of executive orders, awaits more fancy pens
More Video