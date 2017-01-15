NEWS

Houstonians honor legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Monday, Americans across the country commemorate the life of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

While Monday is a federal holiday for most, it's also a day of service.

In 2009, President Obama asked Americans to honor Dr. King by volunteering in their communities.

Since then, MLK Day has become one of the most popular days for people to volunteer.

Houstonians honor Dr. King's legacy with a number of programs and services Monday.

The original MLK, Jr., birthday parade rolls from Minute Maid Park through downtown Houston at 10am.

The Children's Museum of Houston celebrates MLK Day with a peace march, held at 12pm. Ticket prices for the event are $5.
Most school districts are closed and a number of city services, like trash collection, won't be happening Monday.

Federal workers, including mail carriers, have the day off.
