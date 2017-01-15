Houstonians honor legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

HOUSTON (KTRK) --Monday, Americans across the country commemorate the life of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
While Monday is a federal holiday for most, it's also a day of service.
In 2009, President Obama asked Americans to honor Dr. King by volunteering in their communities.
Since then, MLK Day has become one of the most popular days for people to volunteer.
RELATED: Historic film shows lunch counter protests in 1960 Houston
Houstonians honor Dr. King's legacy with a number of programs and services Monday.
The original MLK, Jr., birthday parade rolls from Minute Maid Park through downtown Houston at 10am.
The Children's Museum of Houston celebrates MLK Day with a peace march, held at 12pm. Ticket prices for the event are $5.
RELATED: Historic photos from the 1965 Selma to Montgomery marches
If you're going to be at any of these events, make sure to share your photos with us.
Send them to news@ABC13.com or post them using #ABC13eyewitness.
Most school districts are closed and a number of city services, like trash collection, won't be happening Monday.
Federal workers, including mail carriers, have the day off.